Suphajee meets nine Thai trade offices in China to decode Beijing’s five-year plan





Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has directed all nine Thai trade offices in China to take a proactive approach in boosting exports and expanding Thai products in the vast Chinese market. The instruction was given during a policy meeting with the directors of the Ministry of Commerce’s offices in China — including the commercial office in Beijing and eight Thai trade centres in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Qingdao, Xiamen, Chengdu, Kunming, and Nanning — held at the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Shanghai.

Suphajee said China remains Thailand’s top trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching US$108.64 billion between January and September 2025, up 28.08% from the same period last year. Thai exports accounted for US$30.67 billion, rising 16.13%, reflecting strong potential for further growth.

“Global trade is changing fast. Chinese consumers now value innovation, quality, and sustainability over cheap prices,” Suphajee said. “Our trade officers must analyse each province’s opportunities and challenges to develop targeted strategies for market expansion.”

She instructed the offices to seek Chinese partners and focus on products that meet market requirements to accelerate and scale up Thai exports.