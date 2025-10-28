Suphajee pledges to host RCEP ministerial meeting in Chiang Mai next month

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun announced at the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit in Kuala Lumpur that Thailand will host the upcoming RCEP ministerial meeting in Chiang Mai next month.

Suphajee represented Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at the RCEP Summit held in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Thailand to accelerate implementation of RCEP resolutions

During the meeting, Suphajee reaffirmed to RCEP leaders that the Commerce Ministry was ready to host a ministerial meeting of RCEP members on November 16–17 in Chiang Mai. The aim is to accelerate the implementation of resolutions adopted by RCEP leaders during the latest summit.