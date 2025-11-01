Suphajee meets South Korea’s trade minister to fast-track Thai-Korean FTA, requests access for chicken and shrimp exports

Suphajee Suthumpun, Thailand’s Minister of Commerce, revealed that she held a bilateral discussion with Yeo Han‑goo, Minister for Trade, Industry and Energy of South Korea, during the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on October 30, 2025 in Gyeongju, South Korea, to explore ways of expediting the negotiation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Thailand and South Korea.

This meeting marked the first dialogue between the two trade ministers since assuming their respective posts, and they seized the opportunity to push forward negotiations on the FTA between Thailand and South Korea, formally the Thai-Korean CEPA.

Both sides target a prompt conclusion of the deal, confident that the agreement will be a key driver in strengthening their economic ties—particularly in trade and investment—beyond the existing framework of Thailand–South Korea free trade relations.

In view of current global economic challenges, Minister Suphajee said Thailand and South Korea discussed more flexible, mutually acceptable arrangements, especially focusing on market opening. Thailand requested South Korea to consider granting market access for key Thai exports: mangoes, fresh and processed chicken, canned tuna, processed shrimp, cassava-based products, sugar and processed foods.