Suphajee meets South Korea’s trade minister to fast-track Thai-Korean FTA, requests access for chicken and shrimp exports

Suphajee Suthumpun, Thailand’s Minister of Commerce, revealed that she held a bilateral discussion with Yeo Han‑goo, Minister for Trade, Industry and Energy of South Korea, during the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on October 30, 2025 in Gyeongju, South Korea, to explore ways of expediting the negotiation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Thailand and South Korea.
This meeting marked the first dialogue between the two trade ministers since assuming their respective posts, and they seized the opportunity to push forward negotiations on the FTA between Thailand and South Korea, formally the Thai-Korean CEPA.
Both sides target a prompt conclusion of the deal, confident that the agreement will be a key driver in strengthening their economic ties—particularly in trade and investment—beyond the existing framework of Thailand–South Korea free trade relations.
In view of current global economic challenges, Minister Suphajee said Thailand and South Korea discussed more flexible, mutually acceptable arrangements, especially focusing on market opening. Thailand requested South Korea to consider granting market access for key Thai exports: mangoes, fresh and processed chicken, canned tuna, processed shrimp, cassava-based products, sugar and processed foods.
Moreover, alongside the Thai-Korean CEPA, both countries intend to begin talks in early next year to upgrade the ASEAN‑Korea Free Trade Agreement (AKFTA) after more than a decade in force, aiming to modernise the accord to meet a rapidly evolving trade environment.
Thailand anticipates that the upgraded AKFTA will facilitate and enhance trade efficiency for businesses in the digital era, leading the region towards sustainable commerce between ASEAN and South Korea.
Thailand also stands ready to host the 13th meeting of the Joint Trade Commission (JTC) between Thailand and South Korea in Bangkok next year, providing a high-level policy platform to jointly address trade obstacles and promote deeper bilateral cooperation.
Minister Suphajee further noted that Thailand currently runs a trade deficit with South Korea, and therefore requested increased South Korean imports of Thai goods—particularly agricultural items and particle board products where Thailand holds strong potential and can meet South Korean demand.
“Thailand thanks and commends South Korea in its capacity as host of APEC this year, focusing on inclusive, sustainable, innovation-driven growth,” said Minister Suphajee, referring to Thai support for South Korea’s efforts to promote technologies and innovation, including artificial intelligence (AI), to drive green growth and the digital economy.
In 2024, South Korea ranked as Thailand’s 13th-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at US$15.3 billion, Thai exports to South Korea at US$5,957 million and Thai imports from South Korea at US$9,343 million. In the first eight months of 2025 (January–August) bilateral trade totalled US$10.34 billion.
Major Thai export items include rubber products, sugar, aluminium products, circuit boards and refined petroleum; major imports from South Korea comprise circuit boards, iron and steel products, chemicals, machinery and electrical equipment.