Suphajee signs ACFTA 3.0 on behalf of Thailand at ASEAN-China Summit

Green Economy

The agreement emphasizes sustainable economic growth, with a focus on reducing environmental impacts. It encourages the use of clean energy and promotes cooperation in green finance and green technologies.

Supply Chain Connectivity and Resilience

ACFTA 3.0 strengthens the flexibility and sustainability of regional supply chains, ensuring the seamless cross-border flow of essential goods and services—crucial in times of crisis.

Competition and Consumer Protection

The new agreement introduces measures to combat unfair or anti-competitive business practices and enhances protections for consumers, particularly in online and cross-border transactions.

Support for MSMEs

ACFTA 3.0 empowers micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), making trade benefits more accessible to smaller businesses and fostering inclusive economic growth.

Strengthening Existing Commitments

In addition to the new areas covered, ACFTA 3.0 deepens existing commitments related to customs procedures and trade facilitation, simplifying processes and enhancing transparency. It also tackles non-tariff measures (NTMs), reducing barriers that hinder trade.

Next Steps for Implementation

After the signing, Suphajee announced that ASEAN nations would need to improve their internal processes and notify the ASEAN Secretariat when they are ready to implement the new agreement.

She assigned the Department of Trade Negotiations (DTN) to publicise the details of ACFTA 3.0, ensuring Thai businesses understand its provisions. The DTN will also organise seminars to explain the agreement to stakeholders, helping them prepare for its implementation. Following this, the government will seek parliamentary approval to enforce the new trade agreement.

Strong Bilateral Trade Growth

During the first half of this year, bilateral trade between ASEAN and China reached USD 429.806 million, marking an 18.65% increase compared to the same period last year.

