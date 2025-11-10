Appeal Court orders extradition of SHE Zhijiang to China

Thailand’s Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) has announced progress in the extradition case of SHE Zhijiang, a Chinese-Cambodian national, after the Appeal Court upheld the lower court’s ruling to send him back to the People’s Republic of China to face charges of establishing and operating illegal casinos, an offence under China’s Criminal Code.
SHE Zhijiang is accused of ordering the establishment and management of more than 239 casino websites, with a total cash flow exceeding 2,775 billion yuan (around 12.6 trillion baht). He was also reportedly involved in the development of the Asia Pacific New City project in the Shwe Kokko Special Economic Zone in Myanmar, which housed two casino complexes targeting Chinese gamblers.
Extradition process
In August 2022, the Chinese government submitted a formal request to Thailand for SHE’s provisional arrest under the Extradition Act B.E. 2551 (2008). The Office of the Attorney-General, acting as Thailand’s central authority for extradition, approved the request and coordinated with the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Royal Thai Police, leading to SHE’s arrest in the same month.
In November 2022, the OAG filed a petition with the Criminal Court to extradite him to China. On May 25, 2023, the court ordered his detention pending extradition. SHE later appealed, arguing that Sections 19 and 21 of the Extradition Act were unconstitutional. The Constitutional Court, however, ruled unanimously on October 22, 2025 that these provisions do not violate the Constitution.
Subsequently, on November 10, 2025, the Appeal Court upheld the lower court’s decision, ordering SHE’s extradition to China within 90 days from the date the ruling becomes final.
International cooperation
The extradition is being conducted under the 1993 Extradition Treaty between Thailand and the People’s Republic of China, a case that underscores close cooperation between Thai and Chinese authorities in tackling transnational crime.
Participating agencies include the Office of the Attorney-General, the Royal Thai Police, the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Corrections, and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand, all working closely to ensure timely completion of the extradition process.
Profile of the accused
SHE Zhijiang, a Chinese national who also holds Cambodian citizenship, is one of the key investors in Cambodia’s Dara Sakor project in Koh Kong province — an area notorious for call-centre and gambling operations. He has also been linked to the Shwe Kokko city project in Myanmar’s Myawaddy district and accused of operating casinos and gambling websites with more than 330,000 registered users, causing financial losses of over 150 million yuan (approximately 700 million baht).