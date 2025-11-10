Appeal Court orders extradition of SHE Zhijiang to China

Extradition process

In August 2022, the Chinese government submitted a formal request to Thailand for SHE’s provisional arrest under the Extradition Act B.E. 2551 (2008). The Office of the Attorney-General, acting as Thailand’s central authority for extradition, approved the request and coordinated with the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Royal Thai Police, leading to SHE’s arrest in the same month.

In November 2022, the OAG filed a petition with the Criminal Court to extradite him to China. On May 25, 2023, the court ordered his detention pending extradition. SHE later appealed, arguing that Sections 19 and 21 of the Extradition Act were unconstitutional. The Constitutional Court, however, ruled unanimously on October 22, 2025 that these provisions do not violate the Constitution.

Subsequently, on November 10, 2025, the Appeal Court upheld the lower court’s decision, ordering SHE’s extradition to China within 90 days from the date the ruling becomes final.