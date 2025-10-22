Court clears way for extradition of She Zhijiang to China, rules Extradition Act constitutional

The Constitutional Court ruled unanimously that provisions in the Extradition Act 2008, specifically Section 19 (2)(3) and Section 21 (2–3), do not contravene the Constitution.
The ruling follows a petition by She Zhijiang, a Chinese national wanted by Beijing for alleged involvement in operating online gambling networks and casinos in Myanmar, causing damages of over 150 million yuan (about 700 million baht). He was arrested in Thailand under an extradition request from the Chinese government.
She Zhijiang filed his petition through the Appeals Court (case No. Por Dor 1/2024, Red No. 3494/2025) asking the Constitutional Court to determine whether Sections 19 and 21 of the Act violate Sections 4, 5, 25, 26, 27 and 29 of the Constitution, arguing that they infringed upon personal rights and human liberties protected by Thai law.
The Court confirmed that, although She is a foreign national, he is protected under Section 4 of the Constitution, which guarantees human dignity, rights, and freedoms for all individuals within the Kingdom, and thus had the right to file a petition under Section 212.
After deliberation, the Court found that the contested provisions do not unlawfully restrict individual rights or freedoms and provide sufficient guarantees for a fair judicial process. Therefore, they are not unconstitutional.
The Constitutional Court stated that both sections ensure the extradition process remains lawful, transparent, and subject to judicial oversight.
The Office of the Attorney General’s International Affairs Department had previously requested She’s extradition in response to the Chinese government’s request. With the Court’s decision confirming that the Extradition Act complies with the Constitution, the extradition proceedings will continue as scheduled.