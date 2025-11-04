Cabinet approves ASEAN Extradition Treaty draft, set for signing at upcoming legal meeting

Once ratified and enacted, the treaty will foster better cooperation between ASEAN member states, enhancing joint efforts in the fight against international crime. It will ensure that the extradition process between ASEAN countries is conducted effectively and fairly, based on mutual respect for sovereignty, equality, and shared interests.

The treaty is set to be signed during the 13th ASEAN Law Ministers Meeting (ALAWMM), scheduled for November 14-15, 2025, in Manila, the Philippines. Key discussions will include the vision of the ASEAN Law Ministers, statements by legal representatives of ASEAN member states, and the welcoming of Timor-Leste as the newest member. A major agenda item will be the ongoing progress of the treaty’s implementation, along with the development of a technical working group focused on creating a Convention on the Transfer of Prisoners.

Following the signing, each ASEAN country will implement the treaty through their respective national procedures. Thailand’s Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Foreign Affairs will ensure that the necessary steps are taken to bring the treaty into effect, with updates provided to the ASEAN Secretariat upon completion of the internal legal processes. The treaty will come into force 30 days after at least six ASEAN member states notify the Secretariat.

Additionally, the meeting will officially recognize Thailand’s role in hosting the 25th ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting on Law (SOM), reinforcing Thailand’s leadership and commitment to regional legal cooperation.