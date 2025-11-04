Cabinet approves ASEAN Extradition Treaty draft, set for signing at upcoming legal meeting

Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat announced that the Cabinet has approved the proposal from the Ministry of Justice to submit Thailand’s bid to sign the ASEAN Extradition Treaty. The agreement, which will cover the years 2027-2031, will allow Thailand to further its efforts in international criminal justice cooperation within ASEAN.
The approved budget for the treaty’s implementation over five years amounts to 3,997.86 million baht. The amount may be adjusted according to any changes in exchange rates.
Siripong stated that the ASEAN Extradition Treaty is designed to provide cooperation among ASEAN countries in criminal matters. This treaty, which shares similarities with those Thailand has already signed with other nations, lays out the conditions and procedures for extraditing criminals across ASEAN borders, with 29 specific provisions.
Once ratified and enacted, the treaty will foster better cooperation between ASEAN member states, enhancing joint efforts in the fight against international crime. It will ensure that the extradition process between ASEAN countries is conducted effectively and fairly, based on mutual respect for sovereignty, equality, and shared interests.
The treaty is set to be signed during the 13th ASEAN Law Ministers Meeting (ALAWMM), scheduled for November 14-15, 2025, in Manila, the Philippines. Key discussions will include the vision of the ASEAN Law Ministers, statements by legal representatives of ASEAN member states, and the welcoming of Timor-Leste as the newest member. A major agenda item will be the ongoing progress of the treaty’s implementation, along with the development of a technical working group focused on creating a Convention on the Transfer of Prisoners.
Following the signing, each ASEAN country will implement the treaty through their respective national procedures. Thailand’s Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Foreign Affairs will ensure that the necessary steps are taken to bring the treaty into effect, with updates provided to the ASEAN Secretariat upon completion of the internal legal processes. The treaty will come into force 30 days after at least six ASEAN member states notify the Secretariat.
Additionally, the meeting will officially recognize Thailand’s role in hosting the 25th ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting on Law (SOM), reinforcing Thailand’s leadership and commitment to regional legal cooperation.