Suphajee champions ‘3 builds, 4 policies’ to navigate global geopolitics

During the "Go Thailand 2026: Beyond Survival" event hosted by Thansettakij on Tuesday (December 2), Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun discussed the challenges and opportunities of Thai trade in the context of a new, more complex global environment. She emphasised the necessity of adapting and adopting both proactive and reactive strategies.
Suphajee highlighted the importance of considering trade and foreign policy together. She emphasised that in today’s world, relying solely on the domestic market is no longer feasible. The global context must be taken into account when negotiating trade agreements.
She explained that the world is facing four critical challenges, all of which are related to trade, which she categorised under the "D" themes:
Amid these challenges, there are opportunities that Thailand must seize, particularly in positioning itself within a multipolar world. While the United States and China remain major trading partners— with the US playing a significant role in global GDP and China being the top importer and exporter— the emergence of multiple power centres presents an opportunity for Thailand.
"Thailand holds an advantage as it is seen as a 'non-threatening' country that can engage in trade negotiations with all parties. Many countries are now seeking to reduce their dependence on China or the US and are increasingly turning to Thailand for bilateral trade talks," she said.
As a result of this strategic positioning, in the past eight months (January-August 2025), Thailand has experienced a historic inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with investment applications increasing by 30% and the value rising by over 90%.
Furthermore, the new era of trade is entering the age of friend-shoring, where countries rely on trusted friends instead of depending on traditional globalisation. Thailand must position itself as a trusted partner.
At the same time, Thailand should implement trade protection measures, both tariff and non-tariff, to safeguard domestic entrepreneurs and farmers.
Suphajee outlined four key strategies to reverse the trade game:
The Ministry of Commerce has identified three main strategic roles in navigating the new global trade order:
These strategies are further broken down into four key policies:
Suphajee concluded that all these efforts are about fostering cooperation. The government builds trust, the private sector creates opportunities, and the people will ultimately benefit.
“When trade works, the economy moves forward. When the economy moves forward, Thailand grows. Together, we will go beyond survival," she concluded.