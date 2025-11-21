Suphajee says she did not know Anutin would name her as Bhumjaithai PM contender

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has insisted she had no prior knowledge that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul intended to name her as one of Bhumjaithai Party’s prime-ministerial candidates.

Suphajee said she only learned of the announcement at the same time as the media, as she was on official duties in the United States when Anutin mentioned her name publicly. “I have not yet had the opportunity to speak with him directly,” she said.

She added that she would like to discuss the matter with the Prime Minister first, and for now remains focused on performing her duties at the Commerce Ministry.

“I did not know beforehand. I am grateful for the trust and encouragement, but I must speak with him first. At this moment, I am concentrating on doing my best in my role as Commerce Minister. I have completed 52 days; there are 68 days left and I will try to deliver as much as possible,” she said.

Suphajee, who arrived back in Thailand around midnight after her overseas mission, said she had not yet scheduled a meeting with Anutin.

Earlier, Anutin confirmed that Bhumjaithai would present three names as its prime-ministerial candidates:

Anutin Charnvirakul

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister

Suphajee Suthumpun, Commerce Minister

He said all three names would be submitted to the party’s general assembly, potentially as early as November 23 if the timing allowed.