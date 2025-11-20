Varawut weighs shifting 10 Chartthaipattana MPs to Bhumjaithai

A fresh tremor has rippled through Thai politics as speculation intensifies that Varawut Silpa-archa, leader of the Chartthaipattana Party, may lead a bloc of 10 MPs to join the Bhumjaithai Party ahead of the 2026 general election.
All eyes are now on November 23, when Bhumjaithai holds its annual general assembly—an event increasingly viewed as a possible stage for one of the most consequential political realignments of the decade.
The political shockwaves extend beyond Suphan Buri. The influential Sasomsub family in Nakhon Pathom—another “big house” with three sitting MPs under Chartthaipattana—is also rumoured to be preparing to shift camps.
If true, the combined movement could instantly reshape the electoral dynamics in the central region to Bhumjaithai’s advantage, strengthening the party of the current prime minister.
Chartthaipattana strategist Nikorn Chamnong has declined to confirm or deny the reports, maintaining a deliberate silence despite leaked images showing him meeting Bhumjaithai powerbrokers. His cryptic remark—“rumours have their own way… wait and see”—has only added fuel to the political fire.
The question now looming over the political landscape is no longer whether the rumour is true, but whether it represents a “structural possibility” that could alter alliances from Suphan Buri’s power base to the strategic calculations of national parties.
Commentators have also revived Varawut’s memorable declaration in 2022: “If you want me to leave Chartthaipattana… wait until the soil covers my face.” Once a proud pledge to his father’s legacy and the party’s roots, the quote now stands in stark contrast to today’s fast-moving political reality.
With small parties increasingly treated as “strategic assets” by larger parties seeking moderate, non-polarising support—particularly as Pheu Thai faces leadership uncertainty and legal turbulence.
The biggest question now is where Varawutwill choose to stand: remain loyal to his party’s heritage, or chart a new course for the future of his political team? The answer may arrive as soon as November 23.