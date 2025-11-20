Varawut weighs shifting 10 Chartthaipattana MPs to Bhumjaithai

A fresh tremor has rippled through Thai politics as speculation intensifies that Varawut Silpa-archa, leader of the Chartthaipattana Party, may lead a bloc of 10 MPs to join the Bhumjaithai Party ahead of the 2026 general election.

All eyes are now on November 23, when Bhumjaithai holds its annual general assembly—an event increasingly viewed as a possible stage for one of the most consequential political realignments of the decade.

The political shockwaves extend beyond Suphan Buri. The influential Sasomsub family in Nakhon Pathom—another “big house” with three sitting MPs under Chartthaipattana—is also rumoured to be preparing to shift camps.

If true, the combined movement could instantly reshape the electoral dynamics in the central region to Bhumjaithai’s advantage, strengthening the party of the current prime minister.