Vietnam exports over 8 million tonnes of rice, earning $4.1 billion in 2025

The figures represented a year-on-year decline of 10.8 Vietnam in volume and 27.6 % in value, clearly reflecting the impact of the global downturn in rice prices over the past year.

The country’s 5 % broken rice was quoted in recent days at between US$360 and US$365 per tonne. A trader in HCM City said trading activity has slowed amid weak overseas demand, forecasting that demand is likely to remain subdued as the Philippines and Indonesia may curb purchases, while supplies from India are expected to rise sharply.