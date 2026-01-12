null

Vietnam exports over 8 million tonnes of rice, earning $4.1 billion in 2025

MONDAY, JANUARY 12, 2026

The figures represented a year-on-year decline of 10.8 % in volume and 27.6 % in value, clearly reflecting the impact of the global downturn in rice prices over the past year.

Vietnam exported more than 8.06 million tonnes of rice in 2025, earning over US$4.1 billion, according to the latest statistics from the Department of Customs.

 

 

The country’s 5 % broken rice was quoted in recent days at between US$360 and US$365 per tonne. A trader in HCM City said trading activity has slowed amid weak overseas demand, forecasting that demand is likely to remain subdued as the Philippines and Indonesia may curb purchases, while supplies from India are expected to rise sharply.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, as of December 31, 2025, the Mekong Delta, Vietnam's largest granary, had planted 921,000 hectares of the 2025–2026 Winter–Spring rice crop, equivalent to 73.8 Vietnam of the total planned area of 1.266 million hectares.

Some early-sown areas have already begun to be harvested. 

