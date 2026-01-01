Philippines lifts rice import tariff to 20% on Jan 1

The Philippines has raised its rice import tariff from 15% to 20%, effective January 1, 2026, as it prepares to resume rice imports in 2026 after a temporary suspension intended to protect local palay farmers during the wet-season harvest.

The Office of Commercial Affairs in Manila reported that the Philippine Department of Agriculture (DA) announced the new tariff rate alongside plans to allow rice imports again in 2026, following the government’s earlier decision to temporarily halt imports of regular milled rice and well-milled rice from September 1, 2025.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the tariff increase reflects several key factors, including the recent weakening of the peso and the possibility that global rice prices could rise once the Philippines re-enters the import market.

To ease financial pressure on importers, the DA will waive a requirement for a 10% advance deposit for issuing Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearances (SPSIC). The Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) will begin processing SPSIC applications to accommodate a total import volume of 500,000 tonnes, including an import quota of 50,000 tonnes.