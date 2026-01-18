DFT clarifies farmer groups can export rice without huge stocks

The proposed revisions divide business registration into two categories:

1) Farmer groups and cooperatives

Rice traders—both general exporters and exporters of boxed or packaged milled rice—would be exempt from stockpiling requirements.

2) Operators categorised by registered capital

Registered capital 5–10 million baht : export stock requirement reduced from 500 tonnes to 100 tonnes.

: export stock requirement reduced from 500 tonnes to 100 tonnes. Registered capital 10–20 million baht : must hold 500 tonnes in export stocks.

: must hold 500 tonnes in export stocks. Registered capital over 20 million baht: must hold 1,000 tonnes in export stocks.

These requirements apply to general exporters. Exporters of boxed or packaged milled rice who do not have a specified registered-capital requirement are not subject to a stockholding requirement.

Public consultation backs proposed changes

Arada said the DIT, which served as the meeting secretariat, conducted a 15-day public consultation from January 2–16, 2025, in line with procedural rules. A total of 74 comments were submitted: 71 supported the proposal and three opposed it. Those who opposed the proposal called for the complete abolition of stockpiling requirements.

However, the secretariat (DIT) said stockpiles remain necessary for medium-sized exporters and above to help monitor deliveries and protect the reputation of Thai rice. Without stockpiles, failures to deliver could damage Thailand’s long-standing export image, it said. Stockholding requirements were therefore retained for medium-sized exporters and above.

DFT says it did not object to the DIT revisions

Arada said the DFT did not object to the revision of exporters’ rice stockholding conditions under the DIT’s regulations.

The meeting agreed to amend the conditions under Operational Committee Notification No. 150 B.E. 2560 (2017). Previously, companies with registered capital of no more than 20 million baht were required to hold at least 500 tonnes of milled rice in stock, while those with capital over 20 million baht had to hold at least 1,000 tonnes.

Under the revised rule, companies with registered capital of no more than 10 million baht must hold at least 100 tonnes in stock, while other thresholds remain unchanged, she said.

DFT cuts rice exporter registration time to 30 minutes

Separately, the DFT said it has improved its procedures to reduce the time needed to register as a rice exporter from up to three days to just 30 minutes.

Authority to approve exporter registration has been delegated to the Director of the Rice Trade Administration Division, acting on behalf of the DFT director-general, since December 27, 2024. Operators can register through the DFT SMART–I electronic system.

In 2025, a total of 47 exporters registered via the system—more than 20% of all registered rice exporters—covering established exporters as well as entrepreneurs, community enterprises, SMEs and small-scale exporters interested in entering the market.

