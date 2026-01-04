Japan Struggling over Response to US Strike on Venezuela

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday (January 4) that her government will work to help stabilise the situation in the South American country.
But she stopped short of commenting on the US operations, including the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the US military.
Japan is apparently caught between its advocacy of the rule of law to the world and its consideration for the United States, the East Asian nation's only ally.
Takaichi stressed that the government is "putting top priority on ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals (in Venezuela) and working closely with other countries in responding to the situation."
"Japan has respected fundamental values such as freedom, democracy and the rule of law," she said, adding that the country will "continue diplomatic efforts to help restore democracy and stabilise the situation (in Venezuela)."
The armed attack on Venezuela and the removal of its leader could be a violation of international law.
In responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's military coercion against Taiwan, Japan and the United States have worked together by opposing unilateral attempts to change the status quo and stressing the importance of the rule of law.
If Japan tolerates the US military operations, that could contradict what it has been saying.
Meanwhile, it is not easy to criticise the United States in light of the importance of the Japan-US alliance, even though the US operations against Venezuela could amount to a violation of international law.
China could add pressure on Japan if the relationship between Takaichi and US President Donald Trump sours at a time when Sino-Japanese ties have been strained due to the Japanese leader's remark last November regarding a possible contingency over Taiwan.
Trump, who is expected to visit China in April, has remained silent over the Japan-China tensions, apparently because he aims to strike an economic deal with China during the trip.
On Takaichi's X post, a Japanese government official said, "While considering a sense of distance between Japan and the United States, the prime minister responded carefully so that her comments do not deviate from what we have been saying."
