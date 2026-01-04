Japan Struggling over Response to US Strike on Venezuela

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday (January 4) that her government will work to help stabilise the situation in the South American country.

But she stopped short of commenting on the US operations, including the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the US military.

Japan is apparently caught between its advocacy of the rule of law to the world and its consideration for the United States, the East Asian nation's only ally.



Takaichi stressed that the government is "putting top priority on ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals (in Venezuela) and working closely with other countries in responding to the situation."

"Japan has respected fundamental values such as freedom, democracy and the rule of law," she said, adding that the country will "continue diplomatic efforts to help restore democracy and stabilise the situation (in Venezuela)."