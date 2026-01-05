Analysts say US strike on Venezuela may boost Beijing’s rhetoric, but won’t speed up any Taiwan invasion

Analysts say the United States’ strike on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro is likely to give Beijing fresh material to criticise Washington and reinforce its territorial narratives, but is unlikely to hasten any potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan, Reuters reported.

Several analysts told Reuters that President Xi Jinping’s calculations on Taiwan are driven far more by China’s domestic situation and military capability than by US actions in Latin America. While the Venezuela operation could embolden China to assert its claims more forcefully on the international stage, they said it does not fundamentally change the cross-strait military equation.

One immediate impact, analysts said, is political: Beijing is expected to use the episode to challenge US credibility on international law and “rules-based order” arguments, and to bolster its own standing in debates over sovereignty-related issues including Taiwan, Tibet, and disputed areas in the East and South China seas.