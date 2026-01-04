Malaysia’s Anwar urges release of Maduro after US raid in Venezuela

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday that Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, should be released “without any undue delay”, after they were seized in a US military operation that he described as a violation of international law.

In a statement, Anwar said the capture of a sitting head of government through external action set “a dangerous precedent” and weakened restraints on the use of force between states, adding that Venezuela’s political future should be determined by Venezuelans themselves.

Anwar’s comments followed a pre-dawn US operation in and around Caracas on Saturday (January 3, 2026), which included strikes on key targets and the detention of Maduro and Flores, according to US President Donald Trump. Media reports said the pair were taken to New York to face charges filed in the Southern District of New York.