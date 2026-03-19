Labour minister orders tighter safety after Thai worker killed in Israel

Israel’s forensic authorities will conduct an autopsy, and the body will be returned to the family through the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv within the next 3–5 days.

“I would like to express my condolences to the family for the loss of their loved one. I have now assigned the Chaiyaphum labour office and agencies under the Ministry of Labour in Chaiyaphum province to visit the family, offer encouragement, inform them of the benefits to which the heirs will be entitled, and help coordinate the power of attorney documents required to repatriate the body to Thailand in accordance with procedure,” Treenuch said.

Pol Lt Col Wannapong Kotcharak, Permanent Secretary of Labour, provided additional details on the benefits to which the deceased worker’s heirs will be entitled, saying that the Thai worker who died in this incident will receive the following:

In the event that a member of the fund to assist jobseekers going to work abroad dies overseas, the heirs-at-law are entitled to receive financial assistance of 40,000 baht from the fund.

If there are expenses for funeral arrangements abroad, actual costs of up to 40,000 baht will also be covered.

An old-age gratuity of 71,459.14 baht under the Social Security Fund, excluding other accrued returns.

Compensation from the Israeli insurance institution, which is a benefit provided by the Israeli side, includes bereavement compensation, assistance with burial expenses, monthly compensation, annual assistance, and other support, such as children’s education expenses and psychological assistance.

The amount received will depend on the consideration of the insurance institution and the exchange rate.