Israel strikes Iran’s biggest petrochemical hub, raising fears of a multibillion-dollar economic hit

Israel has reportedly expanded its attacks on Iran’s economic infrastructure, with the latest strike said to have hit the country’s largest petrochemical complex and raised fears of damage running into tens of billions of dollars. Channel News Asia, citing Iran’s Fars news agency, reported on Monday (April 6) that the attack came as Tehran brushed aside US President Donald Trump’s threat to devastate civilian infrastructure unless Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the report, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israeli forces targeted the South Pars petrochemical complex in Assaluyeh, a major port town in Bushehr province and one of Iran’s most important industrial and energy hubs. The site sits within the South Pars field, the Iranian side of the world’s largest offshore natural gas reservoir shared with Qatar, and is central to both the country’s domestic energy system and its export earnings.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that several companies supplying electricity, water and oxygen to facilities in Assaluyeh were also struck. However, it said Pars Petrochemical Company itself was not directly damaged. Even so, electricity supplies to petrochemical units across the area were cut, disrupting operations at the wider complex.