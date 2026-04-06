Iran threatens Bab el-Mandeb, piling pressure on global oil lifeline

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated sharply after Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, warned that the “Resistance Front” viewed the Bab el-Mandeb Strait as strategically important as the Strait of Hormuz.

The warning came only hours after US President Donald Trump threatened to strike Iran’s infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if Tehran failed to reopen shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz.

Although Iran has no direct coastline on Bab el-Mandeb, its alliance with Yemen’s Houthi movement gives Tehran the ability to order attacks on oil tankers and cargo ships heading for the Red Sea at any time, as seen previously during the Gaza war.