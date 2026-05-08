ASEAN summit in Cebu: leaders look for a joint plan to blunt Iran war fallout

Leaders from Southeast Asia are expected to press for a coordinated strategy to ease the economic fallout from the Iran war, as they gather for an ASEAN summit in Cebu, Philippines, with energy and food security topping the agenda.

Meeting on the Philippine island of Cebu, ASEAN leaders are expected to discuss collective measures to reduce pressure from an energy shock that has hit a region heavily reliant on oil imports, amid a nearly 70-day blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping artery.

Opening the summit in his capacity as ASEAN chair, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said the bloc must act together while remaining adaptable.

“We must ensure regional energy security and resilience,” he said.

“At a time of heightened volatility, ASEAN must strengthen coordination and reinforce preparedness, pursue practical collective measures to safeguard a stable energy supply and improve interconnectivity.”