Sour soup bridges Guizhou and Thailand

At Lianghuanzhai, a sour soup-themed restaurant in Kaili city in the Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous prefecture of Guizhou, Chumpol learned the craft of making sour fish soup from Wu Duqin, an inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage of making the soup. He also tried his hand at preparing the dish himself.
In the kitchen, Chumpol carefully examined the ingredients, tasted the original broth and learned each step of the cooking process. Invited by Wu, he sampled a white sour soup that had been fermented and preserved for more than 40 years, with rice water added daily to maintain its rich flavour.
"What surprised me is that Thailand has fish mint and green onions, which are the same as those in Guizhou. Even the white sour soup is very similar to the rice-fermented sour base used in Thailand's tom yum soup," Chumpol says.
Guizhou cuisine has long celebrated sour flavours. A local saying goes, "Without sour food for three days, one can hardly walk steadily." Among the Miao ethnic group, the ancient fermentation techniques used to make sour soup date back more than 1,000 years.
According to Wu, Kaili sour soup comes in two types. White sour soup, made from fermented rice water, has a mild taste, while red sour soup, prepared with tomatoes, chilli peppers and spices such as Sichuan pepper and herbs, offers a richer flavour.
Chumpol also sampled five-colored glutinous rice, dyed with natural plant extracts such as dragon fruit and gardenia flowers, symbolising a good harvest.
During his 18-day journey across more than 4,000 kilometres, Chumpol explored a wide range of local delicacies across Guizhou, from sour fish soup in Kaili to mutton rice noodles in Xingyi, cave hotpot in Libo and pan-grilled dishes in Zhijin. The shared preference for sour and spicy flavours, deeply rooted in both Guizhou and Thai cuisines, created a natural culinary resonance.
The journey later inspired a food documentary titled Tasteperiment — Guizhou, capturing his exploration of the province's culinary traditions and cultural landscapes. The documentary aired in October 2025 on a Thai TV channel during prime time, attracting more than 24 million viewers. It also caught the attention of over 700 international media outlets, helping introduce Guizhou's unique flavours to a global audience.
Screenings of the documentary have reached Thai classrooms, including Rajamangala University of Technology Suvarnabhumi, where students shared their impressions. Many noted the similarities between Guizhou's sour soup and Thai dishes, while others expressed interest in visiting the province after being captivated by its landscapes and ethnic culture.
Chumpol believes that the similarities in ingredients, flavours, and cooking methods between Guizhou and Thai cuisines will help him introduce Chinese culinary concepts to Thai students and food enthusiasts, while also paving the way for the establishment of Guizhou cuisine restaurants in Thailand.
In 2025, the total output value of Kaili's sour soup industry chain reached 8.15 billion yuan ($1.14 billion), up 221 per cent year-on-year. Wu says her restaurant has attracted visitors from countries including Thailand, Japan and the United States, with annual revenue reaching 60 million yuan in 2024.
Chumpol, who visited Guizhou again in August 2025, says he was drawn not only by the food but also by local rice wine and traditional Chinese medicine. With direct flights connecting Bangkok and Guiyang, travel between the two places has become increasingly convenient.
He notes that culinary exchanges go beyond cooking techniques, reflecting shared cultural wisdom accumulated over time. He also says that he hopes to see more Chinese restaurants in Thailand and more Thai restaurants in China, helping to further promote cultural exchanges between the two countries.
China Daily