Sour soup bridges Guizhou and Thailand

At Lianghuanzhai, a sour soup-themed restaurant in Kaili city in the Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous prefecture of Guizhou, Chumpol learned the craft of making sour fish soup from Wu Duqin, an inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage of making the soup. He also tried his hand at preparing the dish himself.

In the kitchen, Chumpol carefully examined the ingredients, tasted the original broth and learned each step of the cooking process. Invited by Wu, he sampled a white sour soup that had been fermented and preserved for more than 40 years, with rice water added daily to maintain its rich flavour.

"What surprised me is that Thailand has fish mint and green onions, which are the same as those in Guizhou. Even the white sour soup is very similar to the rice-fermented sour base used in Thailand's tom yum soup," Chumpol says.

Guizhou cuisine has long celebrated sour flavours. A local saying goes, "Without sour food for three days, one can hardly walk steadily." Among the Miao ethnic group, the ancient fermentation techniques used to make sour soup date back more than 1,000 years.

According to Wu, Kaili sour soup comes in two types. White sour soup, made from fermented rice water, has a mild taste, while red sour soup, prepared with tomatoes, chilli peppers and spices such as Sichuan pepper and herbs, offers a richer flavour.