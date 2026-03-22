China set to impose stricter food import rules on foreign exporters

The Thai Trade Centre, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, has reported significant developments in Vietnam’s agricultural export sector, as businesses rush to update their registration details and related documents in preparation for China’s revised import control measures under Decree No. 280, which is due to officially take effect on June 1, 2026.

The measure marks a tightening of oversight over foreign operators in the imported food supply chain, to improve quality control and food safety in closer alignment with international standards.

Tightening import rules, replacing the previous “Decree 248” framework

The core of Decree No. 280 is the revision and partial replacement of provisions under Decree No. 248, the main law governing the registration of foreign food exporters since 2022.

The new rules expand the scope of products requiring registration, tighten documentation requirements, and raise food safety management standards.

At the same time, many Vietnamese businesses are entering their first registration renewal cycle after the initial five-year term, creating pressure to complete the process in line with the new requirements within a limited preparation period of just two to three months.

In addition, Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment held a briefing for the private sector and industry organisations on March 13, 2026, to provide detailed guidance on compliance under the new rules, while stressing that businesses should adapt as quickly as possible.