China set to impose stricter food import rules on foreign exporters

The Thai Trade Centre, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, has reported significant developments in Vietnam’s agricultural export sector, as businesses rush to update their registration details and related documents in preparation for China’s revised import control measures under Decree No. 280, which is due to officially take effect on June 1, 2026.
The measure marks a tightening of oversight over foreign operators in the imported food supply chain, to improve quality control and food safety in closer alignment with international standards.
Tightening import rules, replacing the previous “Decree 248” framework
The core of Decree No. 280 is the revision and partial replacement of provisions under Decree No. 248, the main law governing the registration of foreign food exporters since 2022.
The new rules expand the scope of products requiring registration, tighten documentation requirements, and raise food safety management standards.
At the same time, many Vietnamese businesses are entering their first registration renewal cycle after the initial five-year term, creating pressure to complete the process in line with the new requirements within a limited preparation period of just two to three months.
In addition, Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment held a briefing for the private sector and industry organisations on March 13, 2026, to provide detailed guidance on compliance under the new rules, while stressing that businesses should adapt as quickly as possible.
According to the Viet Nam SPS Office, 2,589 product categories are currently on China’s special control list.
Exporters of these goods must first complete registration through the Vietnamese state authorities before they can submit applications for approval to the General Administration of Customs of China.
Other products outside this list can be registered through the China Import Food Enterprises Registration (CIFER) platform, China’s digital system for managing information on foreign exporters.
However, the time remaining before the new rules take effect gives businesses only around two and a half months to prepare, which is relatively limited given the complexity of the process.
Although Vietnam is one of the major exporters of agricultural products to China, particularly fruit, pepper, cashew nuts and coffee, the regulatory changes have created several practical obstacles.
One of the main problems is the inconsistency between the CIFER system and newly updated business registration data following the restructuring of Vietnam’s administrative units.
As a result, the company's address details no longer match, causing delays in customs clearance.
There is also uncertainty over whether applications submitted under the previous rules will continue to be considered under the new framework.
Industry representatives said some exporters have already begun facing problems with consignments being held up at customs checkpoints because of data discrepancies, even where the differences are only minor.
Vietnamese regulators said the main reasons why registration applications fail to gain approval include:
Although these errors may appear to be technical details, they directly affect approval and may lead to import rejection.
At the same time, China has increased the frequency of inspections, both routine and ad hoc, covering everything from raw material sources and production processes to warehouses and packaging.
This means businesses must maintain standards on a continuous basis.
To reduce the impact during the transition period, the Vietnamese government has accelerated several support measures, such as streamlining the registration process into a single platform through CIFER, coordinating with China to correct inconsistent data, allowing renewal applications to be submitted 3–12 months in advance, and supporting industry associations in collecting problems to present to the government.
It is also pushing for bilateral discussions with China in order to address trade obstacles in a more systematic way.
For Thai businesses operating in Vietnam, or exporting agricultural products directly to China, the new rules represent both a risk and an opportunity.
On the risk side, businesses will face higher compliance costs, greater complexity in the registration process, documentation and inspection risks, and delays in customs procedures.
This is especially the case for fruit, coffee, pepper and nuts, which are key products in the same supply chain as Vietnam.
However, on the other hand, the new rules also allow Thai businesses to raise product standards and build a competitive advantage if they can adapt quickly.
Thai operators should act in four key areas:
In addition, joining industry associations and closely following information from government agencies will help businesses adapt in time to changing requirements.
Ultimately, this change is not only an important control measure but also a catalyst forcing businesses across the region to raise production and management standards.
For those able to adapt in time, stricter regulations will become an opportunity to build confidence in the Chinese market, which remains large and highly promising.
Those that cannot adapt, by contrast, may face the risk of losing market access.
In this context, proactive preparation is no longer an option but a necessity for Thai and Vietnamese businesses if they want to maintain their competitiveness in a rapidly changing global trading environment.