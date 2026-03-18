Russia ready to sell oil to Thailand as Sihasak seeks new energy sources

Russia is ready to sell oil to Thailand, while FM Sihasak Phuangketkeow is continuing talks with Brazil, Nigeria and Kazakhstan in search of new energy sources.

• The Thai government is negotiating for new oil sources to cope with the energy crisis, with Russia responding positively and indicating that it is ready to sell oil to Thailand.

• Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, is seeking additional energy supplies from other countries, including Brazil, Nigeria and Kazakhstan.

• These efforts to secure new oil sources are aimed at reducing the impact of the conflict in the Middle East, which has caused volatility in global oil prices and disrupted transport.

The impact of the war in the Middle East has driven global crude oil prices higher, largely because transporting crude through Iran’s Strait of Hormuz has become increasingly difficult, resulting in volatility in world oil prices.

Thailand is among the countries that import no less than 50–60% of its crude oil through the strait. Although the government has confirmed that Thailand still has oil reserves for more than three months, or around 101 days, public anxiety has intensified as fuel users increasingly rush to stockpile oil amid uncertainty over whether supplies will remain sufficient in the longer term. The government, meanwhile, has not remained idle and is seeking new oil sources while negotiating purchases to ensure adequate domestic supply.