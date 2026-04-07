Diesel held at 50.54 baht as subsidy is raised again

Thailand’s Oil Fuel Fund Management Committee (OFMC) on April 7 resolved to keep the retail diesel price unchanged by raising the subsidy rate for diesel again, leaving the Bangkok pump price for standard diesel at 50.54 baht per litre on Wednesday, April 8.

Under the latest decision, the compensation rate for B7 diesel was increased by 0.44 baht per litre, from 18.10 baht to 18.54 baht per litre. For B20 diesel, the subsidy was raised by 0.48 baht per litre, from 19.61 baht to 20.09 baht per litre.

The committee said the move would allow retail diesel prices to be frozen despite continued volatility in the energy market. Prices for petrol and other gasoline products, however, will be announced separately by individual oil traders.

Diesel prices in Bangkok for April 8 (excluding local maintenance tax):

Super Power Diesel: 70.44 baht/litre (OR)

Diesel: 50.54 baht/litre (OR)

Hi Premium Diesel S: 70.94 baht/litre (Bangchak)

Hi Diesel S: 50.54 baht/litre (Bangchak)

Those pump prices match published April 8 price updates.

The decision comes just days after diesel was pushed up to 50.54 baht per litre, which reports described as a record high, as authorities tried to balance consumer relief with the worsening burden on the Oil Fuel Fund.