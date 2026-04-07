Trat approves sharp ferry fare rises to Koh Chang from April 10 as diesel hits 50 baht a litre

TUESDAY, APRIL 07, 2026

Trat governor Piriya Chantadilok chaired talks approving higher Koh Chang ferry fares from April 10, 2026, after operators said diesel at 50 baht a litre has pushed them into losses. Rates for Koh Kood and Koh Mak are still under review.

Ferry operators in Trat say they can no longer absorb soaring fuel costs, with diesel now around 50 baht a litre, prompting authorities to approve a major increase in fares for services to Koh Chang from April 10, 2026.

Trat Governor Piriya Chantadilok chaired a meeting on Tuesday to consider ferry fares for routes serving Koh Chang, Koh Kood and Koh Mak. He said the sharp rise in Thailand’s fuel prices has pushed up operating costs for scheduled ferry services across the province, with diesel the main cost driver. Operators have therefore sought permission to adjust fares, citing ongoing losses.

Trat approves sharp ferry fare rises to Koh Chang from April 10 as diesel hits 50 baht a litre

A Koh Chang ferry pier representative told the meeting that fares had not been adjusted since 2016, despite years of rising fuel costs.

After reviewing fare levels using an oil-price-linked formula based on current fuel prices, the meeting approved the following new Koh Chang ferry rates:

  • Adult: 130 baht (from 80)
  • Children / students / monks: 70 baht (from 30)
  • Motorcycle: 130 baht (from 40)
  • Motorcycle with sidecar: 200 baht (from 80)
  • Car (4 wheels): 280 baht (from 120)
  • 6-wheel truck: 1,000 baht (from 450)
  • 10-wheel truck: 1,600 baht (from 900)
  • 18-wheel truck: 3,200 baht (from 1,800)

The new fares will take effect on April 10, 2026.

Trat approves sharp ferry fare rises to Koh Chang from April 10 as diesel hits 50 baht a litre

Trat approves sharp ferry fare rises to Koh Chang from April 10 as diesel hits 50 baht a litre

Officials said that after the adjustment, ferry operators will revise sailing schedules to improve convenience for tourists and reduce waiting times at the pier.

For services linking Koh Kood and Koh Mak, operators have not yet reached an agreement on new fares, and the issue will be considered at the next meeting.

Trat approves sharp ferry fare rises to Koh Chang from April 10 as diesel hits 50 baht a litre

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