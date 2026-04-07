Trat approves sharp ferry fare rises to Koh Chang from April 10 as diesel hits 50 baht a litre

Ferry operators in Trat say they can no longer absorb soaring fuel costs, with diesel now around 50 baht a litre, prompting authorities to approve a major increase in fares for services to Koh Chang from April 10, 2026.
Trat Governor Piriya Chantadilok chaired a meeting on Tuesday to consider ferry fares for routes serving Koh Chang, Koh Kood and Koh Mak. He said the sharp rise in Thailand’s fuel prices has pushed up operating costs for scheduled ferry services across the province, with diesel the main cost driver. Operators have therefore sought permission to adjust fares, citing ongoing losses.
A Koh Chang ferry pier representative told the meeting that fares had not been adjusted since 2016, despite years of rising fuel costs.
After reviewing fare levels using an oil-price-linked formula based on current fuel prices, the meeting approved the following new Koh Chang ferry rates:
The new fares will take effect on April 10, 2026.
Officials said that after the adjustment, ferry operators will revise sailing schedules to improve convenience for tourists and reduce waiting times at the pier.
For services linking Koh Kood and Koh Mak, operators have not yet reached an agreement on new fares, and the issue will be considered at the next meeting.