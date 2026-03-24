Chao Phraya Express Boat warns diesel at 35 baht a litre could force service suspensions

Charoenporn Charoentham, managing director of Chao Phraya Express Boat Ltd (CPX), said the company has been hit by rising global oil prices linked to unrest in the Middle East, and warned that sustained high diesel costs could force the operator to reduce services or even halt operations.

He said the main pressure comes from higher fuel costs and uncertainty over future supply volumes, adding to broader cost burdens faced by the company and other operators.

At the same time, CPX has seen passenger numbers decline, including among job seekers and tourists, partly due to government work-from-home measures. Travel behaviour has also shifted, she said, with passengers increasingly choosing alternatives such as rail services, which the government has supported through fare reductions as part of cost-of-living measures.

Charoenporn said CPX is currently buying diesel at around 35 baht per litre through wholesale traders, or jobbers, which is above a level the company can sustainably manage.

“Diesel should not be above 32 baht per litre for us to cope and continue holding fares,” he said.

Current fares remain at long-standing levels:

Orange Flag boat: 16 baht

Yellow Flag boat: 21 baht

He said fares have not been raised for a long period, since diesel prices moved above 29 baht per litre.