Transport Ministry to propose Bangkok–Phitsanulok high-speed rail

Thailand is awaiting the launch of high-speed rail services, a new addition to the country’s infrastructure.

One project is currently under construction: the Thai–Chinese high-speed rail project’s Bangkok–Nakhon Ratchasima section.

The Cabinet approved the project on Tuesday (July 11, 2017).

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) reports that construction is more than 55% complete, with services targeted to begin in 2031.

Meanwhile, the joint investment contract for Thailand’s second high-speed rail project, the High-Speed Rail Linking Three Airports (Don Mueang–Suvarnabhumi–U-Tapao), was signed on Thursday (October 24, 2019).

The project is now in its seventh year, but construction still cannot begin because negotiations to amend the joint investment contract remain unresolved.