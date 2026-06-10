Thailand left as sole ASEAN-region holdout after 10 neighbours secure 2026 World Cup rights

Thailand remains the only country in Southeast Asia without confirmed broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even as 10 neighbouring countries have already secured media partners for the tournament.

The 2026 World Cup will kick off on June 11 and run until July 19, with the United States, Mexico and Canada jointly hosting the expanded 48-team tournament across 104 matches. FIFA earlier said the tournament would be staged across 16 host cities in North America.

JAS in last-minute talks with FIFA

In Thailand, Jasmine International Plc, or JAS, has been in last-minute negotiations with FIFA to acquire the domestic broadcast rights.