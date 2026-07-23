Officials face disciplinary probe over death of wild elephant Sido Hoo-pub

A fact-finding committee under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has concluded that the death of a wild elephant named Sido Hoo-pub during a relocation operation in February resulted from negligence by officials carrying out the mission.
The findings have led to a proposal to appoint a disciplinary investigation committee and pursue civil liability proceedings against executives of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, as well as officials involved, to compensate for damages based on the value of the lost wild elephant.
According to the ministry’s fact-finding announcement on the death of Sido Hoo-pub, the key details are as follows:
1. Fact-finding committee appointed
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment issued Confidential Order No 194/2569, dated March 11, 2026, appointing a fact-finding committee to investigate the death of wild elephant Sido Hoo-pub and all related issues.
2. Investigation findings
The committee found that during the capture and relocation of Sido Hoo-pub, some officials performed their duties negligently. The negligence was identified as a major factor leading to the elephant’s death during the operation.
3. Disciplinary and legal measures
The incident took place on February 3, 2026, during a mission to relocate Sido Hoo-pub, a male wild elephant aged around 15-20 years, from Phu Wiang district in Khon Kaen province.
Initial post-mortem findings indicated that the cause of death was aspiration of food, which obstructed the airway and led to heart failure.
During the operation, more than 200 officials were deployed, together with a team of specialist veterinarians. The mission was carried out under international standards, including anaesthetic dosage calculations and continuous monitoring of vital signs. However, the elephant could not be saved.
The relocation of Sido Hoo-pub was carried out under a temporary protection order issued by the Khon Kaen Administrative Court, as the elephant had repeatedly approached communities and had a history of fatally attacking residents in the area.
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said at the time that it was necessary to comply with the court order to protect public safety and return the elephant to a suitable natural feeding area.
However, Sido Hoo-pub’s death has highlighted the fragility of managing human-wildlife conflict in Thailand.
Following the incident, the government ordered an urgent review of wild elephant relocation measures.
The permanent secretary of the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry also ordered the establishment of a lesson-learning committee to improve operational guidelines and ensure greater caution in future relocations.
At the same time, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation filed an appeal with the court, seeking more time and a review of relocation procedures for three remaining wild elephants — Nga Jiew, Khu Thang and Sido Noi.
The aim is to consider alternative measures that reduce risks to wild animal welfare in future operations.
Source: Krungthep Turakij