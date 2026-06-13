Solemn procession: Princess’s royal remains transferred to Grand Palace

The royal vehicle used in the procession was a historic Volkswagen Caravelle T4, registration number 1D-0929, widely known as “James Bond”. The vehicle is closely associated with His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, King Rama IX, and has long held deep historical significance for many Thais.





The vehicle is a 2001 Volkswagen Caravelle T4 in grey with a blue stripe. It is a long-wheelbase multi-purpose van fitted with a six-cylinder petrol engine producing 204 horsepower.

It was used regularly by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great during royal visits and duties in many parts of the country. The vehicle became widely remembered not for luxury, but for its practicality, simplicity and reliability.

The nickname “James Bond” was used by royal attendants and those close to the royal household. The name reflected the vehicle’s agility, durability and understated efficiency, as well as the fact that His Majesty King Rama IX often drove the vehicle himself.

Although modest in appearance, the vehicle became closely linked to His Majesty’s royal duties and his work for the people. Its practical design and simple character have long been seen as reflecting His Majesty’s simplicity, dedication and benevolence.

The Volkswagen Caravelle T4 has also been entrusted with important duties in major royal ceremonies of the Chakri Dynasty.

It was used in the royal procession carrying the royal remains of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great from Siriraj Hospital to the Grand Palace on October 14, 2016.

The same royal vehicle was also used in the procession carrying the royal remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother from Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, to the Grand Palace on October 26, 2025.

On June 13, 2026, the historic royal vehicle was once again assigned an important role, carrying the royal remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha from Chulalongkorn Hospital to the Grand Palace.

The procession route was announced as follows:

Depart Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, and turn left onto Henri Dunant Road.

Turn right onto Rama IV Road and proceed towards Sam Yan Intersection.

Turn right at Sam Yan Intersection onto Phaya Thai Road.

At Phaya Thai Intersection, turn left onto Si Ayutthaya Road.

Pass King Rama IX Memorial Park and Wat Benchamabophit Dusitwanaram.

Turn left onto Ratchadamnoen Nok Avenue, then continue along Ratchadamnoen Klang and Ratchadamnoen Nai avenues.

Turn right onto Na Phra Lan Road.

Turn left through Wiset Chai Si Gate and proceed to the destination inside the Grand Palace.

The use of the historic royal vehicle added further solemnity to the procession, linking the occasion with earlier royal ceremonies in which the vehicle had served the Chakri Dynasty with distinction.