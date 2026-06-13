Royal command honours Princess Bajrakitiyabha

The Royal Gazette on June 13, 2026, published an announcement on the establishment of royal honour for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita as a memorial tribute.

The royal command stated that His Majesty the King had graciously ordered the announcement to be made in remembrance of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

The announcement described Her Royal Highness as His Majesty’s eldest daughter, who was endowed with noble conduct and had performed royal duties with diligence, devotion and gratitude in service to His Majesty.

Her Royal Highness carried out her duties in a manner that earned royal trust and brought benefit to the country, with her contributions recognised and appreciated by the public.