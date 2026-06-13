Royal command honours Princess Bajrakitiyabha

The Royal Gazette on June 13, 2026, published an announcement on the establishment of royal honour for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita as a memorial tribute.
The royal command stated that His Majesty the King had graciously ordered the announcement to be made in remembrance of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2026.
The announcement described Her Royal Highness as His Majesty’s eldest daughter, who was endowed with noble conduct and had performed royal duties with diligence, devotion and gratitude in service to His Majesty.
Her Royal Highness carried out her duties in a manner that earned royal trust and brought benefit to the country, with her contributions recognised and appreciated by the public.
Throughout her life, Her Royal Highness devoted herself to a wide range of royal duties, including work related to the justice system, public charity, human rights protection, improving the quality of life of disadvantaged people, and international affairs.
Her Royal Highness served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Austria and also undertook duties at the Permanent Mission of Thailand to the United Nations in New York.
Her Royal Highness also served as an expert public prosecutor at the Office of the Attorney-General.
Her Royal Highness held several important positions in public service foundations, including chairperson of the Friends in Need (of “Pa”) Volunteers Foundation, Thai Red Cross Society; the Bajrasudha Kajanurak Foundation under Royal Patronage; the Phubodin Foundation under Royal Patronage; and the Ratchathan Pansuk Foundation under Royal Patronage.
The announcement also noted that Her Royal Highness had undertaken royal responsibilities in caring for the well-being of the people in many ways.
The establishment of royal honour was therefore made as a memorial tribute to Her Royal Highness’s royal grace and lifelong dedication.