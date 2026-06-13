The Birth of Hope: How a Young Princess’s Empathy Founded a National Lifeline

As the nation remembers Princess Bajrakitiyabha, we trace the 1995 flood crisis that inspired her lifelong mission to shield the vulnerable.

Following the solemn announcement from the Bureau of the Royal Household regarding the peaceful passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita, the Thai Red Cross Society has released historical archival records detailing the profound origin of her lifelong humanitarian crusade.

The records illuminate a pivotal moment in 1995, revealing how a deeply empathetic request made by the Princess during her childhood gave birth to the "Princess Pa Foundation, Thai Red Cross Society" (originally established as the Friends in Need (of PA) Volunteers Foundation).

For over three decades, the foundation's royally bestowed relief bags and emergency response teams have been a ubiquitous symbol of hope across the realm during natural disasters.

Archival archives from the Thai Red Cross Museum have highlighted a poignant quote from the young Princess that set this legacy in motion: “I want to go out and help them or explain things so they understand, but I am afraid others will think I am being overly forward.”

