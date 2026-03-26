Like father, like son: Korawad Chearavanont leads Amity’s US$100-million funding deal, reflecting Suphachai’s digital leadership DNA

On another level, Suphachai Chearavanont, in his role as Senior Vice Chairman of CP Group and founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arise Ventures Group, has played an important part in shaping Thailand’s digital economy. Over the years, he has helped drive the development of key digital infrastructure in areas ranging from telecommunications and digital platforms to emerging technology ecosystems such as AI, cloud, data centres and fintech.

Seen in this context, Korawad’s path reflects both continuity and independence. As Suphachai’s son, he has clearly grown up close to both business and technology. At the same time, Amity’s progress shows that the company’s growth has not come from family connections alone, but from clear business positioning, a focus on customer needs, and the ability to build real revenue in overseas markets.

The latest funding round will also support Amity’s Build, Buy, Bridge strategy, aimed at expanding its AI capabilities and connecting business strengths across its ecosystem. This points to a long-term approach to growth rather than short-term momentum.

Amity’s story, therefore, is about more than the success of a startup. It reflects a passing of capability from one generation to the next — from Suphachai, who helped shape Thailand’s digital foundations, to Korawad, who is taking Thai technology onto the global stage. It may also be one of the clearest signs yet that Thai tech is entering a new era, driven not only by established leaders, but also by a new generation ready to expand the country’s opportunities in the global market.