CP Group and WBCSD Call on Business Leaders to Treat Sustainability as Core Growth Strategy, Not a Sideshow

The Bangkok workshop brought together over 30 global companies to drive integrated action on climate, nature and social agendas — with CP Group sharing its own blueprint.





Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) co-hosted a landmark sustainability workshop with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) in Bangkok on Tuesday, bringing together executives from more than 30 organisations across Thailand and the Asia-Pacific region to advance what both groups describe as an "integrated sustainability agenda" — one that tackles climate change, nature loss and social inequality not as separate priorities, but as deeply interconnected priorities.

The full-day event, held at True Digital Park under the theme Advancing an Integrated Sustainability Agenda, centred on the argument that corporate sustainability strategies which address only one dimension — such as carbon reduction — are inherently incomplete and leave businesses missing opportunities and exposed to systemic risk.

Participants engaged in case-study analysis, scenario planning and collaborative workshops designed to help companies embed sustainability across entire value chains.

Sustainability as Competitiveness

Joe Phelan, executive director for Asia Pacific at WBCSD, set the tone by bridging sustainability as corporate competitiveness and sustainability as a strategic priority.