Cabinet okays 55bn baht for GHB’s ‘Happy Home, Happy Life’ project

The Cabinet on Tuesday earmarked 55 billion baht for the Government Housing Bank (GHB) to hand out as soft loans to home buyers and homeowners who want to repair their premises.

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said the Cabinet approved the Finance Ministry’s proposal to allow the bank to continue its popular and successful Happy Home, Happy Life project, which recently expired.

He said two new measures under the project are:

Loans for buying and building new homes: The Cabinet has allocated 50 billion for the GHB to provide soft loans at 3% per annum for five years with a maximum loan of 3 million baht. These funds can be used to buy new houses, flats or plots of land to build houses on.