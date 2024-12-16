6,600 GHB debtors register for debt restructuring in first 2 days

Some 6,600 of the 349,000 eligible borrowers from the Government Housing Bank (GHB) have registered for debt restructuring in the first two days since registration began on Thursday.

Kamolpop Virapala, the bank’s managing director, said on Monday that by the end of Saturday, some 6,600 housing loan holders had put their names down for the restructuring programme. They have until February 28, 2025, to apply for assistance via the Bank of Thailand website https://www.bot.or.th/khunsoo.

He said 349,000 people who had taken house loans with GHB were eligible for the “You Fight, We Help” debt restructuring programme. The combined value of their debts is 310 billion baht.