Thai exports hit historic high as March shipments surge 18.7%

Nantapong Chiralerspong, Director-General of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), said Thailand’s exports in March 2026 were valued at US$35,157.1 million, up 18.7%, marking the highest value on record and extending growth for a 21st consecutive month.

Excluding oil-related products, gold and military goods, exports expanded by 19.3%.

The main drivers of export growth remained electronics and electrical appliances, which continued to benefit from rising demand for AI and data centre technology, as well as short-term momentum from the easing of US tariff measures.

Exports of high-potential agricultural and food products also expanded strongly, including fresh durian, fresh mangosteen, pork and pet food.

However, the impact of transport disruption around the volatile Strait of Hormuz began to show, with the Middle East market returning to contraction.

Exports in the first three months of 2026 expanded by 17.6%.

Excluding oil-related products, gold and military goods, exports grew by 17%.

In March 2026, exports were valued at US$35,157.1 million, up 18.7% from the same month of the previous year.