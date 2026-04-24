Liberator wins Asia’s best stock broker honour from TradingView

Liberator Securities has once again brought pride to Thailand after winning the Best Stock Broker in Asia 2025 award from TradingView.
Watanya Bunnag, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Liberator Securities, travelled to London, United Kingdom, to receive the award in person, joining representatives from brokerage firms and investment service providers from several countries around the world.
The award marks another important milestone for Liberator, not only as a Thai digital broker recognised on the international stage, but also as a reflection of genuine confidence from users, as the award was based on user votes.
At the same time, users of the Liberator application are able to access and use TradingView, further underlining the link between a platform used in real investment activity and support from investors.
Liberator was founded on the core belief that “investment should not be limited to only certain groups of people”. The company aims to develop a new investment structure that makes investing easier to access, more transparent and fairer, through the development of its own platform and ecosystem, with investors placed at the centre of every user experience.
“It is a great honour for all of us at Liberator to receive the Best Stock Broker in Asia award from TradingView. This award does not belong to Liberator alone. It belongs to every investor who believes in a new way of investing and has chosen to move forward with us,” Watanya said.
Over the years, Liberator has developed its business model to reduce limitations in the industry, including those related to user experience, transparency and investment costs.
This has helped make “investment” genuinely accessible in everyday life under the concept of Investment for Everyone, which serves as the core of both the organisation and its brand communication.
The company believes success is not measured by technology or pricing structure alone, but by the “trust” of investors, which forms the foundation for sustainable growth.
Liberator remains committed to continuously developing its services, technology and investment experience. In addition to allowing investors to trade US shares, the company is preparing to expand its services to cover share trading in China, Hong Kong and more than 21 countries worldwide in the near future.
It also plans to develop an AI system to enhance data analysis and support more efficient investment decision-making for investors in the Liberator family.
The move is intended to raise the standard of financial services and help create a new benchmark for Thailand’s financial and investment industry over the long term.