Liberator wins Asia’s best stock broker honour from TradingView

Liberator Securities has once again brought pride to Thailand after winning the Best Stock Broker in Asia 2025 award from TradingView.

Watanya Bunnag, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Liberator Securities, travelled to London, United Kingdom, to receive the award in person, joining representatives from brokerage firms and investment service providers from several countries around the world.

The award marks another important milestone for Liberator, not only as a Thai digital broker recognised on the international stage, but also as a reflection of genuine confidence from users, as the award was based on user votes.

At the same time, users of the Liberator application are able to access and use TradingView, further underlining the link between a platform used in real investment activity and support from investors.