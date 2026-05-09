AOT hikes departure service charge to 1,120 baht – Exit tax still under review

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) announced an increase in the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) for international departures, raising it from 730 baht to 1,120 baht per person.
This new charge, which will be implemented from June 20, 2026, applies to both Thai and foreign passengers departing from the country’s major airports: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai.
The PSC increase is a separate issue from the exit tax proposal of 1,000 baht for Thai citizens travelling abroad.
This exit tax, which is currently being considered by the Ministry of Finance, remains under study and is not yet finalised.
AOT confirmed that the PSC is part of the usual fees already incorporated into airfares, and the increase will add 390 baht to existing costs.
Paweena Jariyathitipong, the AOT President, explained that the decision to raise the PSC was based on international standards, specifically the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and is in line with rising operating costs. However, the increase is expected to impact the cost of airline tickets, with oil prices already contributing to higher fares.
Regarding the proposed exit tax, Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phanthacharoenwongkul commented that the new fee, which would apply only to Thai nationals travelling for tourism, aims to generate around 10 billion baht annually. This revenue would be used to fund domestic tourism projects, particularly the "Half Price Thailand Travel" initiative, aimed at stimulating local travel and reducing the outflow of funds.
The proposed tax, which is based on a Royal Decree from 1983, was previously levied in 2000 but was later cancelled. If reintroduced, the government believes it will have a minimal impact on travel decisions compared to the rising cost of airfares, as the revenue would go towards enhancing Thailand’s tourism industry.
Surasak explained that the goal is to make the Thai tourism sector more sustainable without relying on government budgets, as the revenue generated from this fee would provide a clear source of funding for long-term projects. The Ministry of Finance is expected to conclude discussions with relevant stakeholders soon, with the potential for implementation if approved by the Cabinet.