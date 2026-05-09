AOT hikes departure service charge to 1,120 baht – Exit tax still under review

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) announced an increase in the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) for international departures, raising it from 730 baht to 1,120 baht per person.

This new charge, which will be implemented from June 20, 2026, applies to both Thai and foreign passengers departing from the country’s major airports: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai.

The PSC increase is a separate issue from the exit tax proposal of 1,000 baht for Thai citizens travelling abroad.

This exit tax, which is currently being considered by the Ministry of Finance, remains under study and is not yet finalised.

AOT confirmed that the PSC is part of the usual fees already incorporated into airfares, and the increase will add 390 baht to existing costs.

Paweena Jariyathitipong, the AOT President, explained that the decision to raise the PSC was based on international standards, specifically the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and is in line with rising operating costs. However, the increase is expected to impact the cost of airline tickets, with oil prices already contributing to higher fares.