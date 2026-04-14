Revenue agencies risk missing targets in FY2026 second half amid Middle East crisis

Thailand’s Finance Ministry has warned that government revenue collection in the second half of fiscal 2026 faces heightened risks from the prolonged energy crisis and conflict in the Middle East, while ruling out cuts to oil excise tax for fear of undermining fiscal stability.

Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary for Finance, said that during the first five months of the fiscal year, from October 2025 to February 2026, the government was still able to collect total revenue in line with its target. However, an assessment of the outlook from the sixth month onwards showed that the situation would become significantly more difficult and challenging.

He said the second half of the year would be especially important because it is the period for corporate income tax collection, which reflects business performance and the broader economic picture from the previous year.

A key factor affecting the government’s ability to collect revenue is the conflict in the Middle East, which has triggered a global energy price crisis. The Finance Ministry said the crisis had already moved beyond its first scenario, in which it was expected to end within one month, and was now entering a scenario in which it could drag on for three to four months, or even longer.

“Under a crisis that is affecting the economy in this way, meeting revenue targets is extremely difficult and exhausting for every revenue-collecting department,” Lavaron said.