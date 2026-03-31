Thailand weighs fuel tax cuts as global oil surge tests fiscal limits

Thailand is considering cutting fuel excise taxes to ease rising living costs as global oil prices surge, but the move is raising concerns over long-term fiscal stability and government revenue losses.

The proposal follows similar actions by other countries, with Vietnam and Australia already implementing fuel tax reductions to cushion the impact of soaring energy prices on households and businesses.

In Thailand, the Cabinet in a special meeting on March 26, 2026 approved in principle a plan for the Finance Ministry to study reductions in fuel excise taxes, aimed at lowering retail prices and easing pressure on the Oil Fuel Fund.

Officials said the Excise Department has completed modelling various tax reduction scenarios and is preparing to submit policy options for consideration.

At present, diesel excise tax stands at 7.44 baht per litre, while petrol taxes range between 5.85 and 7.50 baht per litre, depending on biofuel blends.

Any reduction would have a direct impact on state revenue. A 1-baht-per-litre tax cut would reduce government income by around 2 billion baht per month for diesel and 800 million baht for petrol. If both fuels are cut simultaneously, total losses would reach approximately 2.8 billion baht per month.

Three key scenarios have been outlined: