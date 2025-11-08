Diplomats pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at Dusit Maha Prasat

On November 7, 2025, at 3:30 p.m., diplomats from around the world gathered at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, within the Grand Palace, to lay wreaths in homage to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, in front of the royal urn.

The ceremony was attended by ambassadors from 39 countries, chargé d'affaires and acting chargé d'affaires from 15 countries, career consuls, honorary consuls from 27 countries, and heads of international organisations from 8 agencies. This solemn occasion was held as a mark of respect and admiration for the Queen Mother, who was deeply loved by the Thai people and the international community alike.

