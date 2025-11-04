Prince of Venice pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit at Dusit Palace

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 04, 2025

HRH the Prince of Venice, Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, pays his respects to the late Queen Sirikit at Dusit Palace

On November 4, 2025, at 3:50 PM, HRH the Prince of Venice Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, accompanied by his entourage, visited Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall at the Grand Palace to pay his respects to the late Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother. He laid a wreath of flowers in front of the royal urn in tribute.

Afterward, His Royal Highness proceeded to the 904 Building to sign the condolence book, where he expressed his deepest sympathies and signed his name to honour the late Queen Sirikit, acknowledging her immense contributions and legacy.

