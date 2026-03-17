Thai business groups push diesel tax cuts as energy crisis intensifies

Thailand’s business sector has called on the government to ease the impact of rising energy costs, with transport and industry groups urging measures to stabilise diesel prices and reduce taxes.

The Land Transport Federation of Thailand has demanded that the government cap diesel prices at 30 baht per litre for at least one month to ease cost pressures. It also proposed suspending diesel excise tax collection for three months during the crisis.

The Federation further suggested that, if price increases are unavoidable, they should be implemented gradually to avoid severe impacts on the economy and cost of living.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has called on the government to help manage business costs by maintaining stable energy prices, particularly diesel, which is a key factor in transport and production expenses.

Government steps up response to energy crisis

The prolonged conflict in the Middle East, now entering its second week, has prompted the government to intensify efforts to manage the energy crisis.

On March 17, 2026, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul convened economic agencies at Government House to address rising energy prices, following the expiry of a 15-day diesel price cap at no more than 30 baht per litre.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said legal measures were under discussion but confirmed that no borrowing could be undertaken at this stage, as the caretaker government cannot issue an emergency decree to guarantee loans for the Oil Fuel Fund.

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said the ministry would introduce measures to control rising goods prices linked to higher fuel costs, with further details to be proposed to the Cabinet.