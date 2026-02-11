Intl brands see strong rebound in China

Highlighting the organic growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, Jason Yu, general manager of CTR Market Research, a Beijing-based market information and insight provider, said the Chinese economy is continuing to rebound, "with GDP growth remaining within a reasonable range" and laying "a solid foundation for the resurgence of the consumer market".

"At the same time, we are seeing a shift in the consumption structure — from basic functional needs to a focus on quality, personalization and experience. This trend presents new growth opportunities for leading companies," Yu said.

Tapestry Inc, which owns accessories and lifestyle brands such as Coach and Kate Spade New York, reported a 34 per cent surge in revenue in the Chinese market in its se­cond fiscal quarter. The company attributed its growth in China to a combination of strong market share gains, particularly in digital channels, as well as broad-based demand across all segments.

During the earnings call, Tapestry executives said the company's growth last year was driven by Generation Z consumers, with digital sales channels playing a significant role in customer purchasing options.

Coach ranked as a top-performing brand during the "Double 11" shopping festival in China, and growth in digital channels is a clear indicator of where consumers choose to shop, they said.