Divana taps Thai BL actors as brand muse to attract Chinese tourists

The brand has appointed the popular Thai Boys’ Love (BL) actors – Pruk “Zee” Panich and Chawarin “Nunew” Perdpiriyawong – as its first-ever brand muse for “The Power of Sunrise” campaign, especially targeting fan communities.
This campaign comes as Thailand is expected to welcome around 7.5 million Chinese tourists in 2025, down from 11.1 million visitors recorded in 2019.
Meanwhile, uncertainty among Chinese tourists has stemmed since the first quarter of this year due to the disappearance of Chinese actor Wang Xing, who was deceived into a scam centre in Myanmar after arriving in Bangkok.
The competition to bring them back remains steep, driven by China’s economic slowdown, increasing global travel options, and ongoing concerns about safety, said Patanapong Ranurak, CEO and founder of Divana Global.
He explained that the newly appointed brand muse plays a vital role in the campaign targeting Chinese “Mother Fans” of BL series, who are known for their strong purchasing power and cross-border travel to visit filming locations and attend fan events.
Unlike traditional influencer marketing, he said, Divana is co-creating exclusive events and limited-edition collections in collaboration with fandom communities. This includes signature perfume blends and aromatherapy products inspired by the stars themselves.
“We hope that we will be part of attracting Chinese travellers back to Thailand,” Patanapong said. “I want to attract Chinese tourists to Thailand to see the sunrise every day and experience the kindness of the Thai people in a safe city.”
He added that Divana is also expanding into the Chinese market through e-commerce platforms, WeChat, Xiaohongshu (RED), and collaborations with top Chinese travel influencers. Special fan meetings with artists are also planned as a core part of its experiential strategy.
In the second half of 2025, divana will open two new locations in central Bangkok. These include the expanded divana Luxe @ CentralWorld—designed as a new fandom landmark featuring photo spots inspired by BL series, signature celebrity fragrance corners, and a cozy fan-meet café.
Another new store, divana Aromatique @ Central Dusit, will focus on Chinese tourists and wellness lovers, offering nature-powered scent experiences.
Currently, 80% of divana’s customer base comprises international visitors from across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, with the remaining 20% being Thai clientele. The number of Thai customers is expected to increase as well, Patanapong said.
For 2025, the company targets 100% year-on-year growth, projecting 600 million baht in revenue compared to 300 million baht in 2024. This growth is driven by store expansions and sustainable operations, including reducing plastic use, switching to eco-packaging, and promoting reusable fabric bags.
Thanet Jirasawadidilok, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of divana, emphasised that The Power of Sunrise proved the vital role of precision marketing to boost brand awareness, brand loyalty and business scaling abroad.
He said the company also has projects to penetrate markets in ASEAN, Europe, and the US, which will support the brand’s sustainable growth.
“Zee-Nunew symbolize the cultural power of Thai Y-series among Chinese fans. Appointing them as our Muse marks the beginning of a deeper, more sustainable brand experience—turning fans into real travelers to Thailand,” he added.
The new Muse campaign “The Power of Sunrise” introduces the Perfume Oil scent “Sunrise,” one of divana’s eight signature “Phenomenon” scents.
Inspired by the warm chemistry between Zee and Nunew, this limited-edition fragrance captures brightness, energy, and new beginnings. Tailored for collectors and fans, it strengthens divana’s identity as a new “Tourism Driver”—a post-COVID model for Thai business success.
divana operates two core businesses:
Luxury Spa services across seven branches including divana Scentuara spa, divana Divine spa, divana Virtue spa, divana Nurture spa, and Dii Wellness Med Spa in Bangkok, divana Lana spa in Chiang Mai, and divana Anda spa in Phuket.
Perfume and Aromatherapy Products, under the “divana” brand, available at more than 17 locations including Flagship Stores (eg, Emsphere) and Concept Stores at CentralWorld, Icon Siam, King Power, and leading department stores like Siam Paragon, Emporium, and Central.
The brand offers over 200 SKUs ranging from perfume oils, scented candles, room diffusers, body oils, essential oils, hand creams, to massage oils—ranked among Thailand’s best-selling perfume and scent products.
#divana #ThePowerOfSunrise #divanaXZeeNunew #ZonZonsScent #scentedbydivana #PerfumeOil #LuxuryPerfume