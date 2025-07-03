Divana taps Thai BL actors as brand muse to attract Chinese tourists

The brand has appointed the popular Thai Boys’ Love (BL) actors – Pruk “Zee” Panich and Chawarin “Nunew” Perdpiriyawong – as its first-ever brand muse for “The Power of Sunrise” campaign, especially targeting fan communities.

This campaign comes as Thailand is expected to welcome around 7.5 million Chinese tourists in 2025, down from 11.1 million visitors recorded in 2019.

Meanwhile, uncertainty among Chinese tourists has stemmed since the first quarter of this year due to the disappearance of Chinese actor Wang Xing, who was deceived into a scam centre in Myanmar after arriving in Bangkok.

The competition to bring them back remains steep, driven by China’s economic slowdown, increasing global travel options, and ongoing concerns about safety, said Patanapong Ranurak, CEO and founder of Divana Global.