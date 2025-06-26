Thai Corporate Giants Secure Dominant Position in Regional Rankings

Thailand has cemented its position as a regional economic powerhouse, with 100 Thai companies securing places on Fortune's prestigious Southeast Asia 500 list for 2025, including five firms ranking amongst the top 20 by revenue.

The energy giant PTT has maintained its strong second-place position for the second consecutive year, whilst state-owned petroleum company leads Thailand's contingent with impressive financial performance across multiple metrics.

The Thai corporate sector's robust showing demonstrates the kingdom's resilience and growing influence within Southeast Asia's rapidly evolving economic landscape.

Fortune's second annual Southeast Asia 500 ranking, based on fiscal year 2024 revenues, highlights the region's emergence as a critical economic engine adapting swiftly to global market changes.

The list encompasses companies from seven nations: Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Cambodia.

Indonesia leads with 109 companies, followed by Thailand's century of firms, whilst Malaysia secured 92 positions, surpassing Singapore's 81 entries. Vietnam showed remarkable growth with 76 companies, up from previous years, whilst the Philippines contributed 40 firms and Cambodia maintained two entries.

