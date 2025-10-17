TAT Launches "Diwali Privilege 2025" to Welcome Indian, Int'l Visitors

Exclusive offers, cultural experiences, and heartfelt Thai hospitality await during the Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2025
Bangkok, October 2025 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) proudly presents the “Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Privilege 2025,” a special initiative designed to welcome Indian and international visitors with warmth and friendship during the grand celebration of the Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2025, taking place from 16–20 October 2025 in Bangkok.
The Diwali Festival, known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the world’s most significant cultural celebrations, originating from India’s ancient traditions symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness. It has become increasingly popular in Thailand, attracting both Thai and international visitors each year to celebrate through light, color, and shared joy.
As part of this vibrant celebration, TAT aims to create memorable travel experiences and inspire visitors, particularly from India, one of Thailand’s most important markets in South Asia—to feel the essence of Thai hospitality, warmth, and friendship. The initiative combines cultural tourism with travel privileges to enhance visitor satisfaction and encourage spending during the festive period.
From 16–18 October 2025, TAT will set up Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Privilege welcome counters at Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang Airport to warmly greet Indian and international tourists arriving in Bangkok. Visitors will receive a “Diwali Friendship Candle” souvenir, symbolizing Thai–Indian friendship, and can register to enjoy special privileges and exclusive gift sets.
Additional activity counters will also be available at Khlong Ong Ang (16–20 October 2025) and Phahurat (Little India) (18–20 October 2025), offering travel information, cultural souvenirs, and exclusive benefits from government and private-sector partners — all while creating an atmosphere of light, joy, and cultural harmony in the heart of Bangkok.
Tourists who scan the official QR code to register will receive souvenirs, gift sets, and discount coupons from leading partners including: King Power, One Bangkok, Siam Piwat, MBK Center, Central Group, Big C, SueSat, I Snack, Cher Aim, and Jula’s Herb.
The Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2025 embraces the theme “Light Unites Us,” representing light as a symbol of life, hope, and unity that connects people across borders. Visitors will be invited to immerse themselves in the radiant beauty of Bangkok’s Diwali celebrations through: Spectacular light decorations and immersive installations, Thai–Indian cultural performances blending classical and modern art, Bollywood-style parades bringing the streets to life, Mini concerts from renowned Thai and Indian artists. These highlights reflect the shared cultural heritage and friendship between Thailand and India, promoting a deeper emotional connection and cultural appreciation through light and celebration.
This initiative is expected to generate a positive impression among Indian and international visitors, helping stimulate tourism spending and reinforce Thailand’s position as a welcoming destination for South Asian travelers.
Through this campaign, TAT continues to strengthen ties with the Indian market, supporting the national goal of attracting 2.3 million Indian tourists to Thailand by the end of 2025.
Visitors can experience the Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Privilege 2025 at: