TAT Launches "Diwali Privilege 2025" to Welcome Indian, Int'l Visitors

The Diwali Festival, known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the world’s most significant cultural celebrations, originating from India’s ancient traditions symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness. It has become increasingly popular in Thailand, attracting both Thai and international visitors each year to celebrate through light, color, and shared joy.

As part of this vibrant celebration, TAT aims to create memorable travel experiences and inspire visitors, particularly from India, one of Thailand’s most important markets in South Asia—to feel the essence of Thai hospitality, warmth, and friendship. The initiative combines cultural tourism with travel privileges to enhance visitor satisfaction and encourage spending during the festive period.

From 16–18 October 2025, TAT will set up Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Privilege welcome counters at Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang Airport to warmly greet Indian and international tourists arriving in Bangkok. Visitors will receive a “Diwali Friendship Candle” souvenir, symbolizing Thai–Indian friendship, and can register to enjoy special privileges and exclusive gift sets.

Additional activity counters will also be available at Khlong Ong Ang (16–20 October 2025) and Phahurat (Little India) (18–20 October 2025), offering travel information, cultural souvenirs, and exclusive benefits from government and private-sector partners — all while creating an atmosphere of light, joy, and cultural harmony in the heart of Bangkok.

