China Hits US Shipping with New Fees in Direct Trade War Retaliation

Chinese authorities have announced they will impose "special fees" on US-flagged and US-owned vessels docking at its ports, a move described as direct retaliation for Washington's decision to levy additional charges on Chinese ships.

The tit-for-tat measure, reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency, will take effect on Tuesday, 14 October, coinciding with the exact day the US plans to implement its own increased fees on Chinese vessels following a Section 301 investigation.

The Chinese Ministry of Transport confirmed its plan to charge special fees on ships owned or operated by US companies, organisations, and individuals.

The regulation also targets vessels where US interests hold a direct or indirect stake of 25 per cent or more, as well as all US-built vessels.

The Ministry has set a "phased" structure for the new levies, beginning with an initial charge of 400 yuan (approx. $56.22 USD) per net ton starting 14 October.

The fee is then scheduled to increase annually every 17 April for three consecutive years, signalling a prolonged escalation of the dispute.

The Ministry stated the action is necessary to safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese maritime companies.

It argued that Washington's move severely breaches international trade principles and the existing China-US Maritime Transport Agreement, thereby "gravely disrupting" maritime commerce between the two global powers.

The Ministry concluded by urging the US to "rectify its erroneous actions" and immediately cease the "unreasonable oppression" of China’s maritime industry.