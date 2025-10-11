Beijing Defends 'Impartial' Stance Amid Thai-Cambodia Border Dispute

The Chinese government has publicly reiterated its commitment to a neutral and impartial role in the ongoing border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, following reports from Western media suggesting Beijing had favoured Phnom Penh.
The Chinese Embassy in Thailand issued a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirming its position of neutrality on the dispute in the border region and encouraging both Southeast Asian nations to seek a solution through peaceful dialogue and the "ASEAN Way."
China specifically supported Malaysia, in its capacity as the current ASEAN Chair, to lead the political resolution efforts.
The clarification came during a press briefing on 10 October, where Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun addressed a reporter's question directly:
Reporter: "Recently, some Western media outlets reported that China has provided significant weapons assistance to Cambodia, raising doubts about which side China favours in the conflict... What is China's view on this matter?"
Guo responded by asserting that as a friendly neighbour to both countries, China "has consistently upheld a fair and neutral stance" and actively worked to promote peace.
He highlighted diplomatic efforts, including the "Anning Consensus" reached by the Foreign Ministers of the three nations, informal meetings, and multiple mediation trips by China's Special Envoy for Asian Affairs.
"The two countries have reached a ceasefire agreement and are continuously communicating through bilateral mechanisms. All relevant parties highly appreciate China's indispensable role," Guo stated.
He added that attempts by "some Western media to create division between China and its friendly nations are bound to fail."
He concluded by confirming that China's defence cooperation with ASEAN states, including Thailand and Cambodia, is routine and pledged that Beijing would continue to facilitate dialogue "in its own way" to consolidate the ceasefire and achieve a peaceful resolution.
The foreign ministry's assertion of neutrality follows a recent, seemingly one-sided statement from a senior Chinese diplomat.
The Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia, Wang Wenbin, posted on Wednesday via Facebook, addressing the conflict with a message of strong support for Cambodia.
The Ambassador's statement read, “China firmly supports Cambodia in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and will always be a reliable partner in Cambodia’s development.”