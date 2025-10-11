Beijing Defends 'Impartial' Stance Amid Thai-Cambodia Border Dispute

The Chinese government has publicly reiterated its commitment to a neutral and impartial role in the ongoing border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, following reports from Western media suggesting Beijing had favoured Phnom Penh.

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand issued a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirming its position of neutrality on the dispute in the border region and encouraging both Southeast Asian nations to seek a solution through peaceful dialogue and the "ASEAN Way."

China specifically supported Malaysia, in its capacity as the current ASEAN Chair, to lead the political resolution efforts.

The clarification came during a press briefing on 10 October, where Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun addressed a reporter's question directly:

Reporter: "Recently, some Western media outlets reported that China has provided significant weapons assistance to Cambodia, raising doubts about which side China favours in the conflict... What is China's view on this matter?"

Guo responded by asserting that as a friendly neighbour to both countries, China "has consistently upheld a fair and neutral stance" and actively worked to promote peace.